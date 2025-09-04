Constable Turns Educator: Transforming Slum Kids' Futures in Indore

In a selfless endeavor, a police constable in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has transformed into a beacon of hope for slum children, educating them for free for nine years.

Sanjay Sanware, part of the Quick Response Team, dedicates his Sundays to running a 'pathshala' under a tree at Lal Bagh ground. Here, slum children receive educational support, moving toward mainstream education. By funding educational materials from his salary, Sanware ensures no child is left behind.

The impact is palpable, with several students excelling academically and catching the interest of senior police officials. Sanware underscores education as a pivotal tool, striving to inspire children towards a brighter future while enhancing community awareness about learning's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)