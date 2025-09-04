Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the GST reform, calling it a 'next-generation tax revolution.' He emphasized its benefits for self-reliance and economic growth. The reform simplifies tax structures and is seen as a boost to various sectors, expected to control inflation and generate employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:05 IST
Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reform as 'Next-Gen Tax Revolution'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended the GST reforms, labeling them a 'next-generation tax revolution.' He extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for implementing a request that would simplify the tax structure.

This restructuring is anticipated to bolster India's journey towards self-reliance and economic vitality, offering a new perspective on sustainable development. The two-slab system, incorporating a 5% and 18% rate, promises direct relief to citizens by reducing the tax burden on essential items while imposing higher taxes on luxury goods.

Adityanath highlighted potential boosts for agriculture, MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs, citing faster refunds, simpler compliance, and enhanced business operations. The reforms are expected to manage inflation, enhance sectors like automobiles and construction, and create significant employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

 India
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

Tragedy on the Tracks: Lisbon's Historic Streetcar Accident Shocks Nation

 Portugal
3
Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

Karnataka Cabinet Clears CM in MUDA Plot Controversy

 India
4
Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025