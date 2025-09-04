Minister Chouhan Labels Punjab Floods 'Jal Pralay'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured the flood-stricken regions of Punjab on Thursday, describing the catastrophic situation there as 'jal pralay' or water disaster. During his visit to affected areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, Chouhan engaged with flood-hit residents who have borne the brunt of the deluge.

In Amritsar, Chouhan highlighted that two central teams are conducting assessments of the flood damage, promising a subsequent report to the Centre. Joined by several BJP leaders including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Chouhan's visit underscored the severity of the situation.

Chouhan's visit was marked by hands-on inspections, including a tractor ride through inundated paddy fields and a boat trip through submerged sugarcane fields. He assured locals of the central government's commitment to supporting farmers through financial assistance, recognizing Punjab's historical resilience and contributions to national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)