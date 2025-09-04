Left Menu

Telangana's Flood Crisis: CM Reddy Under Fire amid Relief Efforts

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite flood relief from the Union Government. He praised rapid response efforts but faced criticism from BRS's KT Rama Rao for alleged negligence. Critics highlight delayed public alerts and helicopter misuse during ongoing flood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:43 IST
Telangana's Flood Crisis: CM Reddy Under Fire amid Relief Efforts
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday directed officials to hasten the acquisition of flood relief funds from the Union Government. During a review of relief efforts at the Integrated District Office Complex in Kamareddy, CM Reddy lauded the prompt response by officials, which mitigated flood damage amid recent heavy rains.

Chief Minister Reddy stressed the necessity for authorities to seek flood relief funds according to central government norms. He also ordered the formulation of long-term solutions for future flood issues. Emphasizing inter-departmental coordination, he urged district collectors to spearhead meetings to manage crises effectively. "A humane, politics-transcending approach is essential during such times," the CM asserted.

The Chief Minister vowed to revisit all decisions from the meeting within 15 days. Additionally, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethakka will oversee a special flood review in the former Nizamabad district. Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao sharply criticized CM Reddy, accusing him of negligence in flood management and drawing attention to delayed public alerts and purported misallocation of state resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
2
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India
3
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
4
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025