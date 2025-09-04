Telangana's Flood Crisis: CM Reddy Under Fire amid Relief Efforts

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday directed officials to hasten the acquisition of flood relief funds from the Union Government. During a review of relief efforts at the Integrated District Office Complex in Kamareddy, CM Reddy lauded the prompt response by officials, which mitigated flood damage amid recent heavy rains.

Chief Minister Reddy stressed the necessity for authorities to seek flood relief funds according to central government norms. He also ordered the formulation of long-term solutions for future flood issues. Emphasizing inter-departmental coordination, he urged district collectors to spearhead meetings to manage crises effectively. "A humane, politics-transcending approach is essential during such times," the CM asserted.

The Chief Minister vowed to revisit all decisions from the meeting within 15 days. Additionally, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethakka will oversee a special flood review in the former Nizamabad district. Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao sharply criticized CM Reddy, accusing him of negligence in flood management and drawing attention to delayed public alerts and purported misallocation of state resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)