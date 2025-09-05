Russia is ready for economic cooperation in Alaska if US makes political decision to go ahead, Putin says
05-09-2025
Russia is open to cooperation with the United States in Alaska, but a political decision from Washington is needed to resume economic engagement, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok on Friday.
The U.S. has significant resource potential in Alaska, while Russia possesses effective technologies for oil and gas development, Putin said.
