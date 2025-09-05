NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

''NLCIL is advancing a 4 MW Green Hydrogen pilot project at Neyveli, using solar power as the input... It is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers,'' he said in a latest report on Friday.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day of 99.999 per cent purity and will operate during the day.

He further said that on commissioning, this will position NLCIL among the early movers in the country's green hydrogen economy, paving the way for large-scale adoption in future.

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, is committed to address the nation's energy needs through sustainable and responsible business practices. Established in 1956, the company is engaged in lignite, coal mining and power generation.

Over the years, it has also diversified into renewable energy and coal mining. The company plays an important role in meeting the electricity demands of multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan.

The company is on course to achieve 104.35 million tonnes per annum mining capacity and over 10 GW each in thermal and renewable power by 2030.

