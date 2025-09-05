Left Menu

NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD

Established in 1956, the company is engaged in lignite, coal mining and power generation.Over the years, it has also diversified into renewable energy and coal mining.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:57 IST
NLC India in advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers: CMD
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

The pilot project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

''NLCIL is advancing a 4 MW Green Hydrogen pilot project at Neyveli, using solar power as the input... It is in an advanced stage of procurement of electrolysers,'' he said in a latest report on Friday.

The plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day of 99.999 per cent purity and will operate during the day.

He further said that on commissioning, this will position NLCIL among the early movers in the country's green hydrogen economy, paving the way for large-scale adoption in future.

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU, is committed to address the nation's energy needs through sustainable and responsible business practices. Established in 1956, the company is engaged in lignite, coal mining and power generation.

Over the years, it has also diversified into renewable energy and coal mining. The company plays an important role in meeting the electricity demands of multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan.

The company is on course to achieve 104.35 million tonnes per annum mining capacity and over 10 GW each in thermal and renewable power by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
2
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India
3
Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshuffle

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshu...

 United Kingdom
4
UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025