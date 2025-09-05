Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'MAHA' commission report due next week, White House adviser says

The Trump administration's widely anticipated report from President Donald Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" commission will be released next week, White House adviser to "MAHA" Calley Means said on Thursday. "We need to get back to whole food and away from ultra-processed food," Means told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "So we -- and you'll see this with the MAHA Commission report next week... -- this administration is evangelizing ranchers, evangelizing farmers and working to put whole food on the child's plate."

EU recognizes Brazil as bird flu free, says Brazil's ag minister

The European Union has recognized Brazil as a bird-flu free country, a move that will allow the resumption of chicken meat exports to the bloc, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Thursday on social media X. In a subsequent statement, the agriculture ministry explained Favaro held "a high-level meeting" via videoconference with Brazil's Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Andre de Paula, and the EU's Commissioner for Animal Health and Welfare, Oliver Varhelyi.

Kennedy picks seven new members for US CDC vaccine panel, document shows

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has chosen seven new members for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's panel of vaccine experts, an internal CDC document showed on Wednesday. The Department of Health and Human Services has directed the CDC to name the new members to its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to the document, which was seen by Reuters.

Explainer-Florida plans to end all vaccine mandates: Who could challenge the move?

Florida plans to end all state vaccine mandates, state officials have said, alarming public health experts concerned the move could trigger outbreaks of certain infectious diseases. Here is a look at how the plan might be challenged in court. WHAT IS THE STATE DOING?

India looking beyond US for pharma exports amid tariff tensions

India is seeking to boost drug exports to semi-regulated markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia to reduce its dependence on the U.S., where tariff concerns pose risks, officials from a government-backed trade body told Reuters on Thursday. The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) also plans to push for sales of finished goods to China to bridge the trade deficit, the officials said. The Indian industry imports more than 60% of its raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients from China.

Hunger grows in Nigeria as aid cuts reduce food supplies

Destitute families displaced by conflict in northeastern Nigeria are finding nutrition centres closed or running low on food as a result of a collapse in aid funding from the United States and other Western countries. Africa's most populous nation has 31 million people facing food shortages, more than any other country, according to the U.N. The worst crisis is in the northeast, where 2.3 million people have been forced from their homes and farmlands during 15 years of war between Islamist insurgents and the army.

US employee health insurance premiums to rise 6% next year, Mercer says

Americans with employer-based health insurance are likely to see monthly premiums rise 6% to 7% in 2026, due to higher prices for specialty drugs and increasing use of medical services, according to a survey by consulting firm Mercer. The cost of health plans for employers will increase 6.5% next year, even once benefit design changes are implemented. For employers that do not make changes, Mercer projected health plan cost will increase 9%.

California, Oregon and Washington form health alliance amid federal vaccine tensions

U.S. states of California, Oregon and Washington said on Wednesday they have launched a new health alliance to provide unified vaccine recommendations amid growing tensions over federal immunization policies and public health directives. Under the West Coast Health Alliance, the states said they will make joint recommendations on who should receive vaccines, informed by national medical associations even if they diverge from federal guidance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)