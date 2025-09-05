Massive Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant: Tensions Rise Between U.S. and South Korea
U.S. authorities detained 475 workers at a Hyundai car battery plant in Georgia, marking DHS's biggest single-site enforcement operation. The raid underscores ongoing U.S. immigration policies under Trump and raises diplomatic tensions with South Korea, a major investor in the project.
In a significant enforcement action, U.S. authorities have detained 475 workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility in Georgia. The operation marks one of the largest of its kind in the Department of Homeland Security's history and halts work on a prominent investment by the Korean automaker in the U.S.
The aggressive stance on immigration enforcement under President Trump's administration has resulted in increased tensions between the U.S. and South Korea. This comes on the heels of a $150 billion investment pledge by South Korea, including $26 billion from Hyundai, which faces potential disruption due to the recent raids.
Hyundai and its joint battery partner, LG Energy Solutions, suspended construction at the site. While most of the detained are believed to be Korean nationals, Hyundai assures that none were directly employed by the company. The incident amplifies concerns about the diplomatic strain between the two countries over immigration and trade agreements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyundai
- Migrant
- ICE
- Raid
- DHS
- South Korea
- Georgia
- Trump
- Immigration
- Investment
ALSO READ
Raid Raises Concerns Over Hyundai's US Operations in Georgia
Massive Immigration Raid Shocks Hyundai's Georgia Plant
US Homeland security official says 475 people detained during immigration raid in Georgia, reports AP.
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant
Major U.S. Raid Stalls Hyundai's $4.3 Billion Georgia Battery Plant Project