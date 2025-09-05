Massive Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant: Tensions Rise Between U.S. and South Korea

In a significant enforcement action, U.S. authorities have detained 475 workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility in Georgia. The operation marks one of the largest of its kind in the Department of Homeland Security's history and halts work on a prominent investment by the Korean automaker in the U.S.

The aggressive stance on immigration enforcement under President Trump's administration has resulted in increased tensions between the U.S. and South Korea. This comes on the heels of a $150 billion investment pledge by South Korea, including $26 billion from Hyundai, which faces potential disruption due to the recent raids.

Hyundai and its joint battery partner, LG Energy Solutions, suspended construction at the site. While most of the detained are believed to be Korean nationals, Hyundai assures that none were directly employed by the company. The incident amplifies concerns about the diplomatic strain between the two countries over immigration and trade agreements.