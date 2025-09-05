Clash of Beliefs: Reddy Confident in Vice Presidential Bid

As the Vice Presidential election approaches on September 9, opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy has announced his unwavering confidence in securing a win, citing overwhelming public support. In an interview with ANI in Guwahati, Reddy declared, "I am 100% sure of winning this election. The response has been tremendous wherever I go."

Reddy chose not to comment on his rival, the National Democratic Alliance's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, stating, "It will be highly improper for me to make a comment about the other candidate, who is also a very respectable person." The election is set to be a direct contest between Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, and Radhakrishnan from the NDA.

The Election Commission has confirmed polling for the Vice Presidency on September 9, with results expected the same day. The vacancy arose following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, due to health issues. Reddy emphasizes the election is a clash of ideologies, not a personal battle, stressing he disagrees with Radhakrishnan's ideology, related to the RSS, rather than the individual himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)