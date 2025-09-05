Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath declared the state's transformation from a 'bimaru' status to a leading growth engine. Highlighting educational improvements under PM Modi’s leadership, he noted advancements like digital classrooms and sanitation facilities in schools. On Teachers' Day, CM Yogi honored former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the state's transition from a 'bimaru' category to becoming a pivotal force in India's economic development. Addressing a gathering on Teacher's Day, he emphasized the newfound pride and strong identity the state has achieved over recent years.

Adityanath highlighted significant educational reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, citing the reduction in school drop-out rates due to modern amenities like digital smart classrooms, libraries, and improved sanitation facilities. He posed critical questions about past governance failures that neglected such essential needs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid his respects to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, lauding his contributions to education and philosophy. Yogi Adityanath commemorated Radhakrishnan's birthday, celebrated nationwide as Teacher's Day, recognizing his lasting impact on India's educational and political domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

