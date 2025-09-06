Left Menu

Health Highlights of the Week: Vaccines, Bird Flu, and More

The week's health news includes the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' report, Brazil's recognition as bird flu-free by the EU, Florida's plans to end vaccine mandates, India's pharma export strategy amid U.S. tariff tensions, Kennedy's Tylenol pregnancy autism claims, and projected U.S. health insurance premium increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' report is set to release next week, promoting a return to whole foods, said White House adviser Calley Means. Meanwhile, Brazil has been recognized as bird flu-free by the EU, allowing chicken exports to resume.

Florida's plan to end state vaccine mandates has raised public health concerns over potential outbreaks. Simultaneously, India is diversifying its pharma export markets to reduce U.S. dependency, targeting Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia amidst tariff tensions.

Additionally, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism, while American health insurance premiums are anticipated to rise by 6-7% next year due to increasing drug costs, Mercer reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

