Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Culminates in Pune: Ajit Pawar Leads Prayers

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted Anant Chaturthi pooja at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, marking the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Pawar emphasized devotion throughout the festival and urged cooperation during the immersion procession. The state government also pledges support for farmers adversely affected by heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:21 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Culminates in Pune: Ajit Pawar Leads Prayers
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant conclusion to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife, performed the Anant Chaturthi pooja at the revered Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Saturday. The ceremony marked the end of the festival, a time Pawar reflected on as having passed 'so quickly.'

Speaking with reporters, Pawar noted devotion as a central theme throughout the festivities, stating, 'Ten days passed so quickly, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion.' He conveyed his prayers for peace and happiness for all, urging citizens to adhere to police instructions to ensure a smooth and orderly 'Ganpati Visarjan' procession.

Alongside spiritual observances, Deputy CM Pawar addressed practical concerns, revealing governmental plans to assist farmers grappling with hardships due to persistent heavy rains. 'The government is making efforts to assist those who have suffered losses,' he assured, highlighting a dual focus on cultural tradition and social responsibility.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025