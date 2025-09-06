Ganesh Chaturthi Culminates in Pune: Ajit Pawar Leads Prayers

In a vibrant conclusion to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accompanied by his wife, performed the Anant Chaturthi pooja at the revered Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Saturday. The ceremony marked the end of the festival, a time Pawar reflected on as having passed 'so quickly.'

Speaking with reporters, Pawar noted devotion as a central theme throughout the festivities, stating, 'Ten days passed so quickly, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion.' He conveyed his prayers for peace and happiness for all, urging citizens to adhere to police instructions to ensure a smooth and orderly 'Ganpati Visarjan' procession.

Alongside spiritual observances, Deputy CM Pawar addressed practical concerns, revealing governmental plans to assist farmers grappling with hardships due to persistent heavy rains. 'The government is making efforts to assist those who have suffered losses,' he assured, highlighting a dual focus on cultural tradition and social responsibility.