Court Allows Jailed MP to Vote in Vice-Presidential Election Amid Legal Battles

The Patiala House Court has granted permission to Engineer Rashid, an MP from Baramulla currently incarcerated, to participate in the Vice-Presidential election on September 9. While Rashid can vote, he must later cover travel costs depending on ongoing legal appeals. Rashid is embroiled in a NIA-led terror funding case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted permission to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the incarcerated Member of Parliament from Baramulla, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election on September 9. The court order, dated September 4, 2025, specifies that Rashid will not be required to immediately pay for travel expenses, though he must later bear the costs, contingent upon the outcome of pending appeals in the Delhi High Court.

Represented by Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, Rashid petitioned the Special NIA Court at Patiala House for permission to vote in person, despite his detention in Tihar Jail. This judicial decision paves the way for Rashid to exercise his voting rights as an elected MP. He recently secured a parole to attend Parliament's Monsoon Session, having made headlines by defeating ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, Rashid is on trial in a terror funding case under the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) scrutiny. His alleged involvement emerged during the questioning of businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused. In October 2019, the NIA charged Rashid, and in March 2022, a Special NIA Court formally accused him of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government, and sedition, as well as offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act concerning terrorist acts and funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

