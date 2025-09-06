Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam

In a growing controversy, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called for the withdrawal of a first information report (FIR) filed against two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers. The workers were booked for creating a Pookkalam, a floral carpet, outside the Parthasarathy temple with the words 'Operation Sindoor.'

Chandrasekhar described the FIR as an insult to victims of terrorism and India's soldiers, as 'Operation Sindoor' is seen as a tribute to their bravery. He voiced his discontent via a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing that the operation symbolizes the valor of India's armed forces.

The incident has heightened tensions in the region, with authorities alleging that the Pookkalam was intended to provoke political strife. Police have registered a case, citing concerns over potential unrest due to past clashes between political factions. Chandrasekhar urged the withdrawal of what he termed a 'shameful' FIR, addressing his demand to Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

