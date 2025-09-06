GST Overhaul: A Major Reform for Every Citizen

In a landmark move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the recent GST overhaul as a 'people's reform' poised to positively impact every Indian family. By rationalizing tax rates across a broad spectrum of products, the reform is set to enhance consumption and strengthen the economy, benefiting millions.

Sitharaman emphasized her commitment to ensuring that GST rate cuts translate into lower prices for consumers. The industry has displayed a positive stance towards this initiative, with notable price cuts already announced by several sectors, from automotive to apparel, ahead of the new rates taking effect on September 22.

The GST restructuring introduces simplified compliance and faster processes for businesses, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises. With the overhaul, common use items now fall under a 5 per cent GST slab, facilitating affordability and fostering a virtuous economic cycle.