PM Modi's Diplomatic Talks in Japan and China: Strengthening Global Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu following his diplomatic visits to Japan and China. In Japan, he bolstered the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, emphasizing AI and semiconductors. In China, attending the SCO Summit, Modi engaged with global leaders and continued promoting regional cooperation despite global tensions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, marking a significant engagement after his recent tours to Japan and China.
During Modi's Japan visit, the discussions centered around fortifying the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Both nations took strides in economic and investment ties, especially in burgeoning fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors, underscoring their shared vision for enhanced bilateral collaboration.
Following Japan, Modi's diplomatic journey led him to China, where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. Engaging with leaders, including President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, Modi emphasized India's active role in the SCO, advocating for deepened regional cooperation despite multifaceted global challenges.
