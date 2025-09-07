Left Menu

Jim Jarmusch's Comedy Triumphs at Venice

Jim Jarmusch's 'Father Mother Sister Brother' won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, showcasing a humorous take on family and ageing. The Silver Lion was awarded to 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' by Kaouther Ben Hania, a stark drama about the tragic death of a young Palestinian girl.

Independent filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's touching comedy, 'Father Mother Sister Brother,' has secured the Golden Lion at this year's Venice Film Festival. The film is a heartwarming portrayal of familial bonds and the passage of time, resonating widely with audiences and critics alike.

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania's 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' clinched the Silver Lion award. This intense narrative delves into the real-life tragedy of a Palestinian girl's death, highlighting the grave realities of ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip.

These awards underscore the festival's commitment to celebrating diverse narratives and poignant storytelling, providing a platform for voices that shed light on both gentle human experiences and gripping societal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

