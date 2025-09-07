Left Menu

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka clinched her fourth Grand Slam title by defeating American Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open women's final with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3). Sabalenka, the top seed, successfully defended her championship title against the eighth seed opponent in a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone
Aryna Sabalenka

In a thrilling showdown at the U.S. Open, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious against American Amanda Anisimova, with decisive scores of 6-3, 7-6(3).

This latest win adds a fourth Grand Slam title to Sabalenka's illustrious career, reaffirming her position as the top seed in the tournament.

Sabalenka's successful defense of her title underscores her continued dominance in women's tennis, as she overpowered the eighth seed in a gripping final.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025