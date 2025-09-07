Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

In a thrilling showdown at the U.S. Open, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious against American Amanda Anisimova, with decisive scores of 6-3, 7-6(3).

This latest win adds a fourth Grand Slam title to Sabalenka's illustrious career, reaffirming her position as the top seed in the tournament.

Sabalenka's successful defense of her title underscores her continued dominance in women's tennis, as she overpowered the eighth seed in a gripping final.