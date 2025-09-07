Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka clinched her fourth Grand Slam title by defeating American Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open women's final with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3). Sabalenka, the top seed, successfully defended her championship title against the eighth seed opponent in a thrilling match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST
In a thrilling showdown at the U.S. Open, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious against American Amanda Anisimova, with decisive scores of 6-3, 7-6(3).
This latest win adds a fourth Grand Slam title to Sabalenka's illustrious career, reaffirming her position as the top seed in the tournament.
Sabalenka's successful defense of her title underscores her continued dominance in women's tennis, as she overpowered the eighth seed in a gripping final.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nikhat Zareen Shines as Lovlina Borgohain Stumbles at World Boxing Championships
Nikhat Zareen Shines as Lovlina Borgohain Falters in World Boxing Championships
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship
Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh Triumph at Indian Junior Open Squash Championships
India Shines at 17th World Wushu Championship