Ukraine's Drone Strike Targets Druzhba Pipeline
Ukraine targeted the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region, as stated by Robert Brovdi, Ukraine's drone forces commander. Brovdi confirmed on Telegram that the attack resulted in 'comprehensive fire damage' to the pipeline, which transports Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has launched a drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, a move confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Sunday.
Brovdi took to the Telegram messaging channel to announce that the attack led to 'comprehensive fire damage' to the pipeline infrastructure.
This critical transit line facilitates the flow of Russian oil to the European nations of Hungary and Slovakia, underscoring the geopolitical implications of the strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building after a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, reports AP.
Blaze Erupts at Kyiv Administrative Building Amid Russian Attack
Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Infant Among Casualties in Russian Assault
Ukrainian officials say two people were killed and 11 injured in mass Russian drone attack on Kyiv, reports AP.