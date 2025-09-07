Ukraine's Drone Strike Targets Druzhba Pipeline

Ukraine has launched a drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, a move confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Sunday.

Brovdi took to the Telegram messaging channel to announce that the attack led to 'comprehensive fire damage' to the pipeline infrastructure.

This critical transit line facilitates the flow of Russian oil to the European nations of Hungary and Slovakia, underscoring the geopolitical implications of the strike.

