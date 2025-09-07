Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Strike Targets Druzhba Pipeline

Ukraine targeted the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region, as stated by Robert Brovdi, Ukraine's drone forces commander. Brovdi confirmed on Telegram that the attack resulted in 'comprehensive fire damage' to the pipeline, which transports Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:40 IST
Ukraine's Drone Strike Targets Druzhba Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has launched a drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline located in Russia's Bryansk region, a move confirmed by Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, on Sunday.

Brovdi took to the Telegram messaging channel to announce that the attack led to 'comprehensive fire damage' to the pipeline infrastructure.

This critical transit line facilitates the flow of Russian oil to the European nations of Hungary and Slovakia, underscoring the geopolitical implications of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

 India
2
Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

 Global
3
The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

 United Kingdom
4
Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Mi...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025