Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

In a massive escalation, Russia has launched its most intense air assault on Ukraine since the conflict began, targeting Kyiv's central government building and causing significant casualties and damage. Ukrainian officials confirmed that at least four people, including an infant, were killed in the attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the assault, urging allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses amid growing concerns about an extended conflict. The air raid, involving 805 drones and 13 missiles, marked the most formidable offensive since February 2022, challenging expectations of a ceasefire.

Ukraine's strategy includes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure, essential to its economy. Despite assurances of support, tangible offerings from European allies remain in discussion, while the world watches the response to this symbolic and damaging attack on Kyiv.