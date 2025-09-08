Terrorist Eliminated in Fierce Kulgam Encounter, Army Officer Injured

A terrorist was eliminated during an encounter in the Guddar forest of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as confirmed by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Monday. The operation, fueled by a precise intelligence input from the Jammu and Kashmir police, resulted in the injury of a junior commissioned officer.

The encounter commenced following a joint search operation performed by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the region. The Chinar Corps took to X to report, 'COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam.'

According to the Indian Army, vigilant troops spotted suspicious activity and, upon attempting to engage, were fired upon by terrorists, sparking an intense exchange of gunfire that resulted in one terrorist being eliminated. An officer sustained injuries during this firefight. The operation remains ongoing, as confirmed by the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Army and CRPF units actively on site. The local police confirmed the encounter's initiation was based on a specific intelligence input. (ANI)