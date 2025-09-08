Left Menu

India Captivated by Celestial Spectacle: Total Lunar Eclipse and Devotional Rituals

Following a captivating total lunar eclipse, Ayodhya devotees participated in ritualistic prayers, while across India, crowds gathered to witness the celestial event, known as the 'Blood Moon'. Despite cloudy skies, enthusiasts in Delhi and Bengaluru eagerly observed the eclipse. Predictions about its influence varied among astrologers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:51 IST
Devotees take a holy dip in River Saryu in Ayodhya after total lunar eclipse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total lunar eclipse enthralled skywatchers across India as it graced the night sky from 8:58 p.m. on Sunday until 2:25 a.m. the following morning. The spectacle, often referred to as a 'Blood Moon', left onlookers in awe, drawing large crowds in cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru.

Devotees in Ayodhya marked the celestial event with a holy dip in the River Saryu, participating in age-old rituals during the morning following the eclipse. The spiritual ambiance at Saryu Ghat was captured in vivid detail with visuals showing masses performing the sacred bath.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the Nehru Planetarium in Delhi hosted excited spectators eager to experience the entire eclipse process. Meanwhile, astrology experts shared mixed predictions, with some forecasting social shifts and others anticipating astrological benefits for certain zodiacs.

