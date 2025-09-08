Indonesia's New Finance Leadership

In a significant move, Indonesia has appointed a new finance minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, effective Monday. Sadewa, who formerly headed the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, replaces the respected economist Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

This leadership change comes at a crucial time for Indonesia's economy, which is navigating post-pandemic recovery and fiscal challenges. Sadewa is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the country's economic strategies.

Analysts will be closely monitoring how Sadewa's policies will impact Indonesia's financial landscape, especially in boosting investor confidence and managing national debt.

