India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty
India and Israel have signed a bilateral investment treaty to enhance mutual investments. The agreement, inked by Finance Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Bezalel Smotrich in New Delhi, marks a significant step as the countries are also in talks for a free trade agreement.
In a significant development, India and Israel have signed a bilateral investment treaty aimed at boosting investment flows between the two nations. The agreement was formalized in a ceremony held in New Delhi.
The pact was signed by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This agreement is a key milestone in strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.
Data reveals that between April 2000 and June 2025, India has received a substantial USD 337.77 million in foreign direct investment from Israel. The signing of this treaty is all the more crucial as both nations are currently negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement.
