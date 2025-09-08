Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights
India's coal production had a slight decrease of 0.6% to 381.75 MT from April to August. Despite this, August showed an 11.5% growth compared to last year. Coal India's production remains dominant, supported by government initiatives aimed at boosting efficiency, with future goals set towards consistent production and addressing energy needs.
India's coal production experienced a minor dip of 0.6% to 381.75 million tonnes in the April-August period for the current fiscal year, as per provisional data.
Coal India, contributing over 80% of the overall domestic output, produced 280.15 million tonnes. Meanwhile, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd reported 24.19 million tonnes and captive sources provided 77.41 million tonnes.
August reported a significant increase of 11.5% in coal output, reflecting strategic government measures boosting efficiency. The coal ministry aims for consistent production to meet growing energy needs, focusing on operational approvals and improved mining capabilities.
