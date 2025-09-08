Delhi Bar Lawyers End Strike After Demand for Physical Police Depositions Granted

Lawyers of the Delhi District Court Bar Associations have called off their strike after securing a significant victory regarding courtroom procedures. Their demand for police officers to present themselves physically for court depositions has been accepted, following a directive issued by the Delhi police on Monday.

The initial strike was instigated by a contentious notification from the Lieutenant Governor permitting police personnel to give evidence via video conferencing from their respective stations. In a decisive move, the lawyers demanded that law enforcement officers must testify in person, a request that has now been honored.

Last Saturday, the Coordination Committee of the district bar strongly opposed the Bar Council of India's appeal to retract their strike plans. Despite these earlier tensions, the Bar Associations' firm stance has led to a resolution, ensuring that all future evidence submissions by police will occur in person, safeguarding judicial transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)