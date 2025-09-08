Nasdaq's Bold Move: Tokenized Securities on the Horizon

Nasdaq is making strides in collaboration with U.S. regulators to usher in the era of tokenized securities trading. This bold move positions Nasdaq as a pioneer in incorporating blockchain technology into the fabric of a major U.S. stock exchange.

If realized, the initiative would represent a landmark shift, allowing tokenized securities to be traded alongside traditional stocks. The change underscores a growing trend, fueled by easing crypto regulations and burgeoning global interest in tokenization's potential to enhance liquidity in financial markets.

The proposal aligns with a broader regulatory momentum to accommodate crypto assets within national securities exchanges. With significant backing from industry leaders, including major banks and exchanges like Coinbase, Nasdaq's strategy could redefine the landscape of digital and traditional finance.

