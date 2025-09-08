Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes Congress Leader and Discusses Vice Presidential Election

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about farmers, accusing the Congress party of speaking arrogantly with them. Joshi expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the Vice Presidential election, set for tomorrow, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health issues.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks concerning farmers. Joshi accused Kharge of comparing himself to a 'very small farmer' and criticized the Congress party for its alleged tendency to speak dismissively with the farming community.

Joshi's comments follow a viral video where Kharge, addressing farmers, reportedly likened his own land loss of 40 acres to the smaller losses suffered by farmers, questioning their motives as merely publicity-seeking. Meanwhile, Joshi expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the imminent Vice Presidential elections.

The Vice Presidential post, vacated by Jagdeep Dhankhar citing health reasons, will see elections conducted through an electoral college comprised of Parliament members. Governed by Articles 64 and 68 of the Indian Constitution, the elections utilize a proportional representation system with a secret ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

