Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Relief Trucks Amidst Northern India's Flood Crisis

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath dispatched 48 relief trucks for Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh flood victims, alongside Rs 5 crore aid. Under 'One India-Excellent India' initiative, the relief efforts align with PM Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, Punjab's Cabinet Minister seeks Rs 20,000 crore from the central government for flood damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:16 IST
Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Relief Trucks Amidst Northern India's Flood Crisis
UP CM Yogi flags of 48 trucks of relief materials to flood-affected states (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a significant relief effort in response to severe flooding across northern India. On Monday, he flagged off a convoy of 48 trucks laden with relief materials destined for the flood-stricken regions of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister also announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief operations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters at the flag-off event, CM Yogi Adityanath underscored the unity mantra, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One India - Excellent India' vision. The vehicles, originating from Uttar Pradesh, symbolize solidarity across states during crises, he wrote in a social media post.

As Punjab battles its own flood challenges, with vast tracts of land submerged and critical infrastructure damaged, State Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has fervently requested financial support amounting to Rs 20,000 crores from the central government. He emphasized the urgent need for funds to address the destruction wrought by recent heavy rains, highlighting the severe toll on agriculture, livestock, and local communities.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

Shiv Sena Aims for Victory Amid Contentious Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

Blaze Erupts at ONGC Uran Plant: Panic Ensues

 India
4
Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

Strengthening Skies: Aviation Safety and Performance Reviewed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025