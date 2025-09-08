Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Relief Trucks Amidst Northern India's Flood Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a significant relief effort in response to severe flooding across northern India. On Monday, he flagged off a convoy of 48 trucks laden with relief materials destined for the flood-stricken regions of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister also announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief operations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing reporters at the flag-off event, CM Yogi Adityanath underscored the unity mantra, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One India - Excellent India' vision. The vehicles, originating from Uttar Pradesh, symbolize solidarity across states during crises, he wrote in a social media post.

As Punjab battles its own flood challenges, with vast tracts of land submerged and critical infrastructure damaged, State Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has fervently requested financial support amounting to Rs 20,000 crores from the central government. He emphasized the urgent need for funds to address the destruction wrought by recent heavy rains, highlighting the severe toll on agriculture, livestock, and local communities.