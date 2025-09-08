PM Modi Launches Key Health Initiative, Joins Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' on September 17, as disclosed by Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda. This program is designed to bolster healthcare services for women and children nationwide, promising better access to quality medical care and heightened awareness.

The initiative plans to host 75,000 health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other facilities. Additionally, Poshan Maah will be celebrated in Anganwadis to enhance nutrition, health awareness, and overall community well-being. These steps are aimed at fostering healthier families and empowering communities.

In parallel efforts, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit flood-affected states, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, on September 9 to assess the flood damage. He will conduct an aerial survey of the devastated areas and meet officials in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, followed by a high-level review meeting. Later, he will interact with the affected populations and NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams both in Kangra and Gurdaspur. The Prime Minister's involvement focuses on ensuring robust relief and rehabilitation initiatives for these regions.