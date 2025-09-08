Left Menu

Indian Army's Heroic Flood Rescue Efforts Amidst 2025 Monsoon Fury

During the 2025 monsoon-induced floods, the Indian Army has been pivotal in leading extensive rescue operations across the nation. With 126 rescue columns in action, over 21,500 civilians have been saved and significant humanitarian aid delivered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit flood-affected regions for a firsthand assessment.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:04 IST
Indian Army at the forefront of nation's battle against floods (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods sweeping across large parts of India during the 2025 monsoon, the Indian Army has once again showcased its unwavering commitment to national service. Since April, Army units have been actively involved in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations at 75 locations nationwide, emphasizing their resolve to protect Indian citizens.

With a formidable mobilization of 126 rescue columns, the Army has successfully rescued over 21,500 civilians, provided medical assistance to nearly 9,700 individuals, and delivered more than 23,500 kilograms of relief supplies to affected areas. Their engineering teams have constructed 29 bridges, including one spanning 110 feet, and fortified bundhs in 12 locations to ensure sustained relief efforts.

Particularly in Punjab, where relentless rains have led to widespread flooding, the Army's commitment has been noteworthy. They deployed 48 rescue columns rescuing approximately 10,000 civilians, and executed over 250 flying hours to airlift villagers and distribute essential supplies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review and oversee relief efforts personally.

