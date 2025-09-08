US and EU Discuss Coordinated Sanctions Against Russia Amid Rising Tensions

The European Union's top sanctions official visited Washington on Monday to deliberate on a historic coordinated sanctions package against Russia, following President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Vladimir Putin. With the conflict intensifying, European leaders are eager for the U.S. to collaborate on impactful measures against Moscow.

President Trump signaled readiness for further sanctions after a significant air assault set Kyiv ablaze, marking the closest he's come to imposing new restrictions. His assurances of a swift end to the conflict have faltered, leading to continued EU and U.S. discussions on a strategic response.

Amid ongoing Russian airstrikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure, European and U.S. officials aim to curb Russia's war funding by addressing oil sales. Despite existing measures, Russian territorial gains persist, prompting skepticism about the effectiveness of sanctions without broader international support.