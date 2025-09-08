Estonia Protests Airspace Violation by Russian Helicopter
Estonia has formally lodged a protest with Russia after a Russian MI-8 helicopter violated its airspace near Vaindloo Island. The incident prompted Estonia's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, to summon Russia's charge d’affaires in Tallinn to address the violation.
In a diplomatic move, Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn on Monday to file a formal protest. The measure came in response to a Russian MI-8 helicopter's unauthorized entry into Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island.
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna took to social media platform X to announce the summoning, emphasizing the violation of Estonia's sovereign borders.
This incident raises tensions between the neighboring countries, highlighting ongoing regional security concerns. Estonia expects Russia to respect international norms regarding airspace integrity and seeks a resolution to prevent future occurrences.
