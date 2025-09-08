Left Menu

Tripura Accelerates Infrastructure and Social Welfare Initiatives: A Comprehensive Update

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announces major investments in infrastructure and social welfare, with a budget allocation of Rs 7,000 crore. Key initiatives include new one-stop centers, hostels, Anganwadi centers, and a focus on supporting the differently-abled and vulnerable youth. The state aims for significant development by 2047.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the government's focus on infrastructure development, highlighting a Rs 7,000 crore budget commitment. This includes new one-stop centers in Kailashahar and Agartala. Additionally, the Social Welfare and Social Education Department will grant Rs 2,000 monthly to 14,575 Divyangjans.

Virtually unveiling 14 projects, CM Saha laid the foundation for multiple women's hostels. Projects worth Rs 61 crore have been launched, and 11,130 smartphones were provided to Anganwadi workers to enhance Poshan Abhiyan initiatives, leveraging the Poshan Tracker app.

Saha announced plans for 10 more women's hostels, with five foundations set today. Each hostel, costing Rs 11.40 crore, will have comprehensive facilities. Tripura ranks 1st in the Northeast on developmental indicators, aiming for a fully developed state by 2047, following PM Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat.

New Anganwadi centers under the DoNER Ministry and NE Special Infrastructure Development Scheme aim to deliver nutrition, health, and education. Young women will receive support through aftercare homes. Moreover, substantial aid for children's rehabilitation and social reintegration is underway, ensuring long-term development and welfare.

The state reinforced its commitment by issuing 41,694 disability identity cards, appointing over 3,000 Anganwadi staff, and expanding resources to support vulnerable populations. The ceremony, attended by Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and other dignitaries, underscored Tripura's resolve to uplift its communities.

