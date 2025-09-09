Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

Tecpetrol, the prominent Argentine oil company, announced plans to delay seeking new market financing until the economic situation stabilizes, revealed CEO Ricardo Markous on Monday.

Despite earlier securing financing at a 7.5% rate, Tecpetrol, which controls a substantial portion of the nation's shale gas production, is cautious about expanding its investments in Argentina's Vaca Muerta, home to the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve. The firm aims to pour $2.5 billion into its Los Toldos II project.

Markous shared that two Nabors drilling rigs are expected to arrive between late 2025 and early 2026 to aid in achieving a target production of 70,000 barrels per day by mid-2027.