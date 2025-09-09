Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge
Argentina's Tecpetrol is holding off new market financing until macroeconomic stability improves, per CEO Ricardo Markous. The company, which holds a significant stake in Vaca Muerta, plans to invest $2.5 billion in its Los Toldos II project. Full production is expected by mid-2027.
Tecpetrol, the prominent Argentine oil company, announced plans to delay seeking new market financing until the economic situation stabilizes, revealed CEO Ricardo Markous on Monday.
Despite earlier securing financing at a 7.5% rate, Tecpetrol, which controls a substantial portion of the nation's shale gas production, is cautious about expanding its investments in Argentina's Vaca Muerta, home to the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve. The firm aims to pour $2.5 billion into its Los Toldos II project.
Markous shared that two Nabors drilling rigs are expected to arrive between late 2025 and early 2026 to aid in achieving a target production of 70,000 barrels per day by mid-2027.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tecpetrol
- Argentina
- oil
- gas
- investment
- Vaca Muerta
- CEO
- Ricardo Markous
- Los Toldos II
- drilling
ALSO READ
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Future Investments
India-Israel Sign Bilateral Investment Agreement to Boost Economic and Strategic Ties
Unlocking Global Investments: The UKIIFB's Vision for India's Sustainable Infrastructure
Pioneering Municipal Finance: IFC's Historic Investment in Visakhapatnam
World as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.