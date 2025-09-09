Left Menu

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

Argentina's Tecpetrol is holding off new market financing until macroeconomic stability improves, per CEO Ricardo Markous. The company, which holds a significant stake in Vaca Muerta, plans to invest $2.5 billion in its Los Toldos II project. Full production is expected by mid-2027.

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge
Tecpetrol, the prominent Argentine oil company, announced plans to delay seeking new market financing until the economic situation stabilizes, revealed CEO Ricardo Markous on Monday.

Despite earlier securing financing at a 7.5% rate, Tecpetrol, which controls a substantial portion of the nation's shale gas production, is cautious about expanding its investments in Argentina's Vaca Muerta, home to the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve. The firm aims to pour $2.5 billion into its Los Toldos II project.

Markous shared that two Nabors drilling rigs are expected to arrive between late 2025 and early 2026 to aid in achieving a target production of 70,000 barrels per day by mid-2027.

