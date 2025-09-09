Japan Weighs Support for Ambitious Alaska Gas Pipeline Project

Japan has involved energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie to evaluate the potential of an 800-mile Alaska gas pipeline and LNG facility, as part of a $44 billion proposal strongly endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the project revealed.

The analysis aims to alleviate persistent apprehensions among prospective Japanese investors. While the specifics of Japan's deal with Wood Mackenzie remain undisclosed, the outcome could influence Japan's energy procurement strategy significantly.

Engagements with major Japanese firms, including JERA and Tokyo Gas, alongside discussions of potential agreements, underscore the project's significance. These advancements could potentially bolster the project's prospects of securing crucial Japanese funding and a foothold in Southeast Asian LNG markets.

