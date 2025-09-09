Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Crucial Court Ruling on Hospital Detention

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra appeared at the Supreme Court for a critical ruling concerning his 2023 hospital detention, a decision that could lead to his imprisonment. He appeared with his family, meeting the media's attention, wearing a suit and yellow necktie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-09-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 07:59 IST
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a significant appearance at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The high-profile hearing addressed the legality of his 2023 hospital detention.

Dressed in a suit with a yellow necktie, Thaksin was accompanied by his family. The event drew hundreds of media personnel outside the court.

The outcome of this ruling could potentially result in jail time for the influential tycoon, adding to an already dramatic chapter in Thai politics.

