Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Crucial Court Ruling on Hospital Detention

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a significant appearance at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The high-profile hearing addressed the legality of his 2023 hospital detention.

Dressed in a suit with a yellow necktie, Thaksin was accompanied by his family. The event drew hundreds of media personnel outside the court.

The outcome of this ruling could potentially result in jail time for the influential tycoon, adding to an already dramatic chapter in Thai politics.