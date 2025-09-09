Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on the occasion of Himalaya Day, emphasized the profound cultural and ecological importance of the Himalayas. He described them as a crucial pillar of India's culture, faith, and life, underscoring their role as a source of life-giving rivers and rare ecological treasures.

Through a social media post, Dhami urged the public to pledge their commitment to safeguarding the Himalayas, emphasizing the collective role in preserving these vital natural resources. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the state's residents on this significant day.

In addition, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, a revered Kargil war hero, on his birth anniversary. Dhami lauded Batra's extraordinary courage and valor during the 1999 conflict, noting that his tales of bravery will continue inspiring the nation. Batra, born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery. His daring leadership during the war remains an enduring legacy.

