Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Calls for Aid Amid Monsoon Catastrophe

Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah urged the Central government for financial aid and requested special trains to counter the isolation caused by highway blockages due to landslides. The region faces substantial loss of life, property, and agricultural produce following heavy monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains obstructed due to severe landslides, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urgently appealed for financial assistance and special trains. The request, directed to the Centre and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to alleviate the isolation of the region amid devastating monsoon rains.

Abdullah highlighted the severe impacts of the monsoon, which has led to loss of life and property, particularly affecting areas like Kishtwar and Mata Vaishno Devi. Crops left unattended due to the highway blockade are now at risk of rotting on trucks, worsening the economic distress for farmers.

With the highway closed for eight consecutive days in the Udhampur district, locals traverse a precarious makeshift path amid continued rain threats, while essential supplies face logistical challenges. Abdullah also contrasted the situation with Prime Minister Modi's visits to Himachal and Punjab, stating that Home Minister Amit Shah's visit and Central team efforts in Jammu and Kashmir are yielding some reassurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

