Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a major Pakistan-linked drug smuggling operation, leading to the arrest of two key traffickers and the seizure of 12.1 kilograms of heroin. The operation was carried out by Faridkot Police after a meticulous, two-week-long investigation under the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav reported on Tuesday that the arrested individuals were part of a transnational network with direct links to smugglers based in Pakistan. The heroin, which had been smuggled across the international border, was intercepted in Jhariwala Village, around Sadar Faridkot Police Station. The captured suspects, Sukhpreet Singh and Kadar Singh, hail from Jhariwala in Faridkot and Waan in Ferozepur, respectively.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain detailed the operation stating that the arrests were made following credible intelligence. Joint teams from Sadar Faridkot Police Station and Golewala Police Post, under high-level supervision, intercepted the traffickers near Sukhpreet Singh's residence. Investigations suggest an increasing dependency on drones by Pakistan-based smugglers for transporting heroin into India, with further raids anticipated as the investigation continues to unravel the broader network.

