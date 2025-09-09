Vice Presidential Election: A Test of Constitutional Values
In the Vice Presidential elections, DMK backs Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, highlighting constitutional values over organizational allegiance. Prime Minister Modi and key political leaders participate in voting, amid scrutiny over the former Vice President's resignation and its implications on constitutional integrity.
- Country:
- India
In the simmering political contest for India's Vice Presidency, DMK's spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai expressed support for Opposition's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy. He articulated that the candidate choice starkly contrasts commitment to the country's welfare, positioning Reddy's constitutional ethos against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, an RSS 'Pracharak.'
Annadurai scrutinized the Bharatiya Janata Party, questioning the abrupt resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He criticized it as a blatant disregard for constitutional norms and urged that CP Radhakrishnan's potential victory should not mirror Dhankhar's exit.
As parliamentary voting commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the participants, arriving punctually to exercise his vote. The procedure gathered a broad political spectrum, reflecting differing allegiances and ideals in this pivotal election, with key figures like Sonia Gandhi and Amit Shah partaking. Former Vice President Dhankhar's July resignation remains a focal point.
