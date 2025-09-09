Tension Escalates in Gaza as Israeli Leaflets Spark Fears

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces airdropped leaflets over Gaza City on Tuesday, ordering a mass evacuation ahead of a planned assault on Hamas strongholds. The move has thrown Gaza's residents into panic and uncertainty, as there is no clear safe haven amidst the ongoing bombardment and humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forewarned that the military intends to 'wipe out' the militant group, warning citizens to leave urgently. The health authorities in Gaza, struggling under the devastation and with hospitals set for evacuation, face the profound problem of displacement and increased fear of a repeat of 1948's 'Nakba'.

As the Israeli military orchestrates its Gaza operation, international criticism mounts, targeting the humanitarian plight of 2.2 million Palestinians. Critics warn that the offensive thwarts any mediated ceasefire efforts, with fears that military action could jeopardize hostages held by Hamas. Israel persists in its defense strategy, claiming no option but to neutralize Hamas threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)