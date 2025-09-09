Bhilwara Energy Becomes Sole Owner of Malana Power

Bhilwara Energy has taken full control of Malana Power Company after acquiring the remaining 49% stake held by Statkraft. This strategic move transforms Bhilwara Energy into the sole proprietor of the power company, as confirmed by a company statement.

The acquisition involves Statkraft's stake in two key hydropower plants: Malana (86 MW) and Allain Duhangan (192 MW), both situated in the state of Himachal Pradesh. These plants have been joint ventures since 2004 and they continue to serve India's increasing power needs.

Riju Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of Bhilwara Energy, highlighted their commitment to expanding their footprint in the power sector through this acquisition. He emphasized their aim to explore renewable energy opportunities, with a focus on growth and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)