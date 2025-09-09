Left Menu

ED Attaches Rs 185.84 Crore Assets in DHFL Bank Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 185.84 crore in the DHFL bank fraud case. These include 154 flats and receivables from 20 flats in Mumbai. The total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 256.23 crore, involving Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:13 IST
ED Attaches Rs 185.84 Crore Assets in DHFL Bank Fraud Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets valued at Rs 185.84 crore. Announced on Tuesday, the attached assets comprise 154 flats and receivables related to 20 flats in Mumbai.

The ED's Mumbai Zonal Office took this action on September 5 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case involves Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused, who allegedly conspired to defraud a consortium of 17 banks, led by the Union Bank of India, as per the First Information Report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigations revealed that DHFL executives siphoned and misappropriated bank funds, falsifying records to default on loans. The ED disclosed that in 2017-18, the Wadhawan duo orchestrated fund diversions through proxy companies to manipulate DHFL share prices. Previously, a Provisional Attachment Order for assets worth Rs 70.39 crore was issued, and a Prosecution Complaint was filed before a Mumbai court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

 Global
2
Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

 India
4
Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025