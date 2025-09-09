ED Attaches Rs 185.84 Crore Assets in DHFL Bank Fraud Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 185.84 crore in the DHFL bank fraud case. These include 154 flats and receivables from 20 flats in Mumbai. The total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 256.23 crore, involving Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and others.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable and movable assets valued at Rs 185.84 crore. Announced on Tuesday, the attached assets comprise 154 flats and receivables related to 20 flats in Mumbai.
The ED's Mumbai Zonal Office took this action on September 5 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case involves Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused, who allegedly conspired to defraud a consortium of 17 banks, led by the Union Bank of India, as per the First Information Report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Investigations revealed that DHFL executives siphoned and misappropriated bank funds, falsifying records to default on loans. The ED disclosed that in 2017-18, the Wadhawan duo orchestrated fund diversions through proxy companies to manipulate DHFL share prices. Previously, a Provisional Attachment Order for assets worth Rs 70.39 crore was issued, and a Prosecution Complaint was filed before a Mumbai court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shaan's Melodic Homage: 'Forever Kishore' Concert in Mumbai
Mumbai to Host Prestigious HCL Squash Indian Tour 2025
PETA India's Silent Protest in Mumbai: Compassion for Pigeons Amid Ban
Mystery Deepens: Navy Rifle Disappears in Mumbai
K Sera Sera Unveils 'Ab Tak 112': A Captivating Crime Biopic on Mumbai's Fearless Cop