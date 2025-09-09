Prime Minister's Heartfelt Moment with Himachal's Youngest Tragedy Survivor

In a poignant moment on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cradled 11-month-old Neetika, an infant who has become a symbol of resilience after losing her parents in a catastrophic cloudburst in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

The touching image of Modi with Neetika circulated widely on social media, highlighting the tragic story of her family's demise. Her father, Ramesh Kumar, ventured out during the disaster to halt rising waters, only to be buried under debris. His wife, Radha Devi, along with his mother, also perished while searching for him.

Moved by Neetika's plight, the state government has pledged full support for her upbringing and education. Declared a 'Child of the State,' Neetika's story has prompted a compassionate response. Her aunt now cares for her, while a bank account set for public donations underpins her future, ensuring she can pursue any career path she chooses without financial hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)