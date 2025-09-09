Himachal Urges More Support After PM's Rs 1,500-Crore Relief Package
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh appreciated PM Modi's Rs 1,500-crore relief for the disaster-struck state but urged for further aid. He called for an official disaster status to enhance recovery efforts. Singh emphasized prioritizing rehabilitation and infrastructure restoration over politics.
- Country:
- India
The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, has expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1,500-crore financial package for state disaster relief. However, he urged the central government to recognize Himachal Pradesh as a 'disaster-affected state' to facilitate additional assistance.
Following the Prime Minister's visit to the flood and landslide-damaged regions, Singh stressed the importance of setting aside political differences to serve the state's residents effectively. While welcoming the aid, he indicated the devastation far exceeds the offered amount, with the PWD alone estimating losses around Rs 4,000 crore.
Singh pointed out the legislature's bipartisan support for requesting national disaster status, enabling further aid. He highlighted the dire need for rehabilitation and infrastructure development amid the monsoon's catastrophic damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
