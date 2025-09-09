Himachal Urges More Support After PM's Rs 1,500-Crore Relief Package

The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, has expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1,500-crore financial package for state disaster relief. However, he urged the central government to recognize Himachal Pradesh as a 'disaster-affected state' to facilitate additional assistance.

Following the Prime Minister's visit to the flood and landslide-damaged regions, Singh stressed the importance of setting aside political differences to serve the state's residents effectively. While welcoming the aid, he indicated the devastation far exceeds the offered amount, with the PWD alone estimating losses around Rs 4,000 crore.

Singh pointed out the legislature's bipartisan support for requesting national disaster status, enabling further aid. He highlighted the dire need for rehabilitation and infrastructure development amid the monsoon's catastrophic damage.

