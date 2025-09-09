Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Anti-Conversion Bill Amidst Opposition Protests

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly witnessed a stormy session on Tuesday as it passed the 'Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025'. The legislation introduces severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment, for those found guilty of forced religious conversions. Despite vigorous opposition protests, the bill successfully cleared the house.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel, addressing the media, condemned the protests from Congress members and emphasized the law's stringent provisions designed to curb fraudulent conversions. His remarks highlighted the internal dissent within the Congress party regarding the legislation and the perceived political motivations behind the protests.

Meanwhile, Minister Avinash Gehlot accused Congress of resorting to appeasement politics, attributing their opposition to the presence of minority community MLAs within the party. The passing of the bill has deepened the political divide, as Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully criticized the legislation, questioning its necessity and alleging it advances the BJP's political agenda nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)