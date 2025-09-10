Iran and IAEA Forge Path to Renewed Cooperation Amid Tensions
Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA have reached a cooperation agreement to renew inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, after months of tensions following US and Israeli attacks. The agreement aligns with Iranian law and addresses international concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed on renewed cooperation terms to enable inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. This understanding comes after Iran suspended cooperation following US and Israeli military actions.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated the agreement, finalized in Cairo, respects Iran's legislative mandates while facilitating IAEA's technical inspections. Meanwhile, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi hailed the deal as a positive move toward resolving global apprehensions about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The accord arrives amid threats from European nations to reinstate sanctions against Iran if transparency and full cooperation with the IAEA aren't restored. The diplomatic efforts mark a crucial juncture in balancing international oversight and Iran's nuclear sovereignty.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- UN
- IAEA
- nuclear
- cooperation
- sanctions
- inspections
- nuclear deal
- IAEA chief
- uranium
ALSO READ
Iran and U.N. Stride Toward Nuclear Inspections Amid Tensions
Iran Resumes Cooperation with IAEA Amid Tense Global Climate
Sivakasi Gears Up for Diwali with New Crackers Amid Factory Inspections
U.S. Targets Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators with Sanctions
US and EU Discuss Coordinated Sanctions Against Russia Amid Rising Tensions