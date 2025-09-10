Iran and IAEA Forge Path to Renewed Cooperation Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed on renewed cooperation terms to enable inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. This understanding comes after Iran suspended cooperation following US and Israeli military actions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated the agreement, finalized in Cairo, respects Iran's legislative mandates while facilitating IAEA's technical inspections. Meanwhile, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi hailed the deal as a positive move toward resolving global apprehensions about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The accord arrives amid threats from European nations to reinstate sanctions against Iran if transparency and full cooperation with the IAEA aren't restored. The diplomatic efforts mark a crucial juncture in balancing international oversight and Iran's nuclear sovereignty.