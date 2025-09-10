Trump and Modi: Bridging Trade Barriers for Economic Partnership

In a hopeful turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing negotiations to tackle trade barriers with India, signaling a potential resolution to recent trade tensions. In his statements, Trump emphasized a positive outlook towards speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

Both leaders showcased mutual optimism on social media, with Modi echoing Trump's sentiments regarding the harmonious relationship between the two countries. Teams from both nations are working diligently to conclude discussions swiftly, aiming for a prosperous future.

Despite previous strains following additional U.S. tariffs on Indian imports, this new diplomatic stride hints at strengthening ties. The U.S.-India trade, a crucial economic link, faced hurdles but remains a priority for both administrations eager to collaborate.

(With inputs from agencies.)