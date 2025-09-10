Elliott Management's Bold Moves in Sensitive Sectors and Trump's Tariff Demands
The Financial Times highlights key stories including Elliott Management's strategic stakes in Bill Holdings and Kansai Electric, Trump's call for EU tariffs on China and India, and Klarna's $15 billion IPO valuation amidst market challenges.
Elliott Management, an activist hedge fund, has acquired a significant stake in the payments company Bill Holdings, highlighting its potential as a takeover target. This move reflects the fund's confidence in the fintech sector amid challenging market conditions.
In another bold maneuver, Elliott Management has secured a top three shareholder position in Kansai Electric Power. This marks a notable shift as activist investors in Japan are increasingly targeting sectors traditionally seen as sensitive.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has urged the European Union to impose hefty tariffs on China and India, aimed at amplifying pressure on Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Additionally, the Swedish fintech company Klarna achieved a landmark valuation of over $15 billion in its U.S. IPO, overcoming previous hurdles caused by tariff-related market volatility.
